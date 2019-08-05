(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Senior PPP's leader Senator Rehman Malik strongly condemns and rejected Indian government for revoking special status of occupied Kashmir.

During a press conference outside Parliament House on Monday he urged the government to move against India in the United NationsPPP' senior leader, who is also the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior has strongly condemned and rejected the Indian government's move of revoking the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) by abolishing Article 370.He said that BJP government's move of revoking the Article 370 is not only against all international norms and international law but also against the UNSC resolutions.

He said that India cannot change the disputed status of IoK as per the resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He said that Indian Occupied Kashmir is internationally declared as Disputed Territory' adding such moves by Indian government are in continuation of PM Modi's Ethnic Cleansing Doctrine.

He said that India is replicating the Israeli model of "ethnic cleansing" in Kashmir. He said that PM Narendra Modi has made all the arrangements for ethnic cleansing using different tools including the use of Hindu extremists, deployment of more troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) for the harassment, tortures and mass murdering of innocent Kashmiris.

Senator A.

Rehman Malik urged the government of Pakistan to take the matter into United Nations and exercise all legal options to counter these illegal steps which are being taken by India to further suppress the innocent Kashmiris.

He said that deployment of more and more troops, use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population, delimitation and now the revoking of Article 370 areserious violations of the UNSC resolutions and international human rights laws.

He said thatPM Narendra Modi is intended to change the constitutional status of the disputed territory by carrying out delimitation.He said that he had warned the government of Pakistan earlier and many times about the Modi's intentions of Ethnic Cleansing of Kashmir', Revoking the Special Status of IoK' and Demographic Change' of Indian Occupied Kashmir and had urged the government to go in United Nations.

"I had penned in my book and also in my speeches that the second tenure of Modi will be very heavy on Kashmiris in terms of brutalities and oppressions" he added.Senator A. Rehman Malik said that it is high time for the government of Pakistan to strongly react in all international forums and UN against Indian Government decision of revoking special status of IoK and forced it to take this illegal decision back.