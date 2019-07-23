Rehman Malik lauds Trump for offering mediation on Kashmir

(@imziishan)

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator A. Rehman Malik Tuesday lauded President Donald Trump for offering mediation between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue

He said that Pakistan had always wanted good diplomatic relations with the US and rest of the world. It had always welcomed such positive narrative by any head of the state in favour of the people of Kashmir, who were struggling for their legitimate right to self-determination under the UN resolutions, a press release said.

Rehman said that he was surprised as how undiplomatically the Indian prime minister negated the US President's statement that he was offered by PM Modi to play a role of mediation on Kashmir issue.

He said that by the heedless and undiplomatic denial, the Indian prime minister had not only insulted the president of a democratic country but also the people of the USA adding that the denial by Modi had aggravated the environment of frustration between the two countries.

He stressed,''One cannot expect anything positive from the Indian prime minister due to his war hysteria which I have elaborated in my book "Modi's War Doctrine; Indian Anti-Pakistan Syndrome."To a question about the offer of unconditional support by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the Government, he said that Bilawal Bhutto was a visionary, farsighted and democratic leader who had always provided constructive criticism and had always supported the country whenever needed.

Rehman Malik applauded the armed forces for fighting terrorism and restoring peace in the tribal region.