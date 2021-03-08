ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik on Monday paid tribute to women for their struggle and outstanding contribution in various fields to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

In his message on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Senator said it was the responsibility of state to provide equal opportunities to women without distinction in all walks of life.

"Development is not possible in any field without the participation of women," he noted.

It is unfortunate that the incident of violence against women were increasing, he said while urging the state to take appropriate measures for the prevention of such incidents.

Malik underscored the need to highlight Indian atrocities on Kashmiri women and said the world must pressurize India to end plight of women in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.