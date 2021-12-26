ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior PPP leader Senator A. Rehman Malik Sunday made startling revelations about the assassination of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 14th martyrdom anniversary.

These revelations have been summed up in the form of a book entitled "The Assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto".

The book consisted of 28 chapters and carried all the details of characters involved in the incident of Liaqat Bagh. The book is published in both English and urdu and available to the public on free of cost.

While paying rich tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and martyrs of Liaqat Bagh incident, he rejected false impressions that the PPP government during its five years tenure, had failed to investigate the case.

He claimed that any such impressions are baseless and stand negated after this book as all those who were involved in the murder of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were identified, arrested, trialled, and even convicted except those who were killed mysteriously and those who are absconders.

Details of the mysterious killing of planners, handlers, and facilitators along with their particular role in the crime and their profiles are mentioned in the book, he added.

It remained a mystery in the minds of investigators as to how the only drone hit in Khyber Agency to kill Ibad ur Rehman alias Chattan who was the main handler of murder plan, he said.

"Providing security to the former prime minister was the responsibility of the then government which it failed to do so. I want to ask why strict security arrangements were not made and why security was not provided as per the Blue Book?," he questioned.

He asked as to why and at whose request the crime scene washed away immediately after the martyrdom.

Rehman Malik said that the PPP government had transferred the case from Punjab Police to FIA and a high-powered JIT of senior officers from FIA, police was formed for further investigation of the case.

He said that despite all the difficulties and efforts to disrupt the investigation, the brave police and FIA officers managed to gather evidence, arrest the accused and bring them to justice.

"The accused were found guilty and convicted by a competent court but later a Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court granted them bail", he said.

The members of the TTP accused included Abdul Rashid, Aitzaz Shah, Rafaqat Hussain, Hasnain Gul and Sher Zaman and their roles are well described in this book.

He said that the second suicide bomber Ikramullah who slipped away from the scene and after spending a long time with Baitullah Mehsud is currently working with TTP Amir Mufti Noor Wali in Afghanistan.

"I survived two life attempts and it is also a mystery who wanted to kill him when he decided to appear on BBC, Due to attack, interview didn't take place". he said.

In this regard, he has written four letters to the Ministry of Interior that a request be made to Afghanistan to deport Ikramullah, and also the TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali who is the author of book wherein he has confessed the assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

Malik revealed that the conspiracy of killing Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was hatched at a Madrassa by the former student. He said that Ibad-ur-Rehman had brought suicide bombers to the Madrassa from then TTP chief Baitullah Mahsud and stayed overnight.

He added that JIT had collected the original admission record with photographs, addresses etc from Madrassa of those students who conspired and then executed the conspiracy. He said that accused Nasrullah who had brought suicide bombers in Rawalpindi on 26th December 2007 and Ibad-ur-Rehman, the planner, were later on found to have been killed in separate operations by the LEAs.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that the case is now pending before the High Court for decision.

He expressed his hope that the Bhutto family and the workers of the PPP, one day, will get justice for their leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and justice on the judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was a great leader and her martyrdom caused irreparable loss not only to PPP but to the whole country. He said that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are taking forward the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in difficult times and Jailas are giving their full support to the leadership.

Rehman Malik urged the Taliban government of Afghanistan to hand over Ikramullah to Pakistan as he is wanted in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case. "While negotiating with the TTP, the government should not forget that terrorists have inflicted deep wounds on us and have killed our loved ones, including the innocent children of APS Peshawar and troops" he said.

He said that Pakistan Army has made unmatched sacrifices for the restoration of peace in Pakistan and their sacrifices must not go in vain.

The book is dedicated to Bhutto family and martyrs of PPP and is published with the courtesy of Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR), Pakistan and the foreword is written by renowned senior Pakistani journalist Shafqat Ali.