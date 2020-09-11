UrduPoint.com
Rehman Malik Moves Intra Court Appeal In IHC In Cynthia Ritchie Matter

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:51 PM

Rehman Malik moves intra court appeal in IHC in Cynthia Ritchie matter

Former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Friday moved an intra court appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking turning down of single member bench verdict in a petition of American blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Friday moved an intra court appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking turning down of single member bench verdict in a petition of American blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie.

The petition stated that the single member bench decision dated September 1, was against the standards of justice and prayed the division bench to turn it down.

The American blogger had misguided and deceived the court through false facts, it added.

Rehman Malik prayed the court to stop session court to act on the orders of single member bench as it ignored several legal points.

The senator said that the single member bench had issued orders without hearing him and his legal team in Cynthia matter.

The allegations, he said, against him leveled by a foreign national were false and baseless.

It may be mentioned here that a single member bench on September 1, had ordered the lower court to decide Cynthia D. Ritchie case for registration of first information report (FIR) against Rehman Malik after rehearing the petition.

