Rehman Malik moves resolution requesting UNSC to appoint special commission on IoK

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik on Wednesday moved a Resolution in the Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan which was unanimously passed by the Committee

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik on Wednesday moved a Resolution in the Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan which was unanimously passed by the Committee.In resolution, he has demanded the Government of Pakistan to request United Nations Security Council to appoint a Special Commission to investigate all the cease-fire violations by India, increase the strength of Military Observers across LoC and file a claim of damages in terms of lives and properties in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against India.

He said in this regard he is writing a letter to Foreign Minster Shah Mehmood Querishi with suggestions.

The Committee meeting was held in Parliament House Islamabad and was chaired by Senator Professor Sajid Mir.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that Indian Forces are violating the agreement which was signed on 27th July, 1949 both by India and Pakistan under United Nations regarding the establishment of cease-fire line in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.He said that Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary are continuously targeting civilian population with artillery fire and automatic weapons adding that targeting of civilians is highly condemnable and sheer violation of international human rights and United Nations laws.