UrduPoint.com

Rehman Malik Pays Homage To Imam Hussain (AS), His Companions

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

Rehman Malik pays homage to Imam Hussain (AS), his companions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Senator Rehman Malik on Thursday said martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions were a symbol of determination and perseverance.

In his message on Ashura Day he said, today they were paying homage to the grandson of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the Martyrs of Karbala.

"In Karbala, Imam Hussain sacrificed his life but did not bow before Yazeed", he said.

Rehman Malik said voices would continue to raise against Yazeediat following the example ofHussain Ibn-e-Ali (AS).

He said today's Karbala is Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) where Indian forces were oppressing innocent Muslims. "We should follow the path of Hussain Ibn Ali (AS) and support the oppressed Kashmiris", he said.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Rehman Malik Jammu Karbala Muslim Muharram

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel Wednesday

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of Nation ..

Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of National Sterilisation Programme, it ..

53 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 death ..

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 deaths

3 hours ago
 Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

3 hours ago
 International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhab ..

International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021&#039;, Richard ..

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to peop ..

Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to people in Gaza

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.