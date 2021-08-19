Rehman Malik pays homage to Imam Hussain (AS), his companions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Senator Rehman Malik on Thursday said martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions were a symbol of determination and perseverance.

In his message on Ashura Day he said, today they were paying homage to the grandson of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the Martyrs of Karbala.

"In Karbala, Imam Hussain sacrificed his life but did not bow before Yazeed", he said.

Rehman Malik said voices would continue to raise against Yazeediat following the example ofHussain Ibn-e-Ali (AS).

He said today's Karbala is Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) where Indian forces were oppressing innocent Muslims. "We should follow the path of Hussain Ibn Ali (AS) and support the oppressed Kashmiris", he said.