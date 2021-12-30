Rehman Malik presents his book to Kundi

Senior leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rehman Malik Thursday presented his book 'Top 100 Investigations' to party Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rehman Malik Thursday presented his book 'Top 100 Investigations' to party Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi.

Rehman Malik met with PPP Central Secretary Information here.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the current political situation in the country.