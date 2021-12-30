UrduPoint.com

Rehman Malik Presents His Book To Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 07:24 PM

Rehman Malik presents his book to Kundi

Senior leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rehman Malik Thursday presented his book 'Top 100 Investigations' to party Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rehman Malik Thursday presented his book 'Top 100 Investigations' to party Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi.

Rehman Malik met with PPP Central Secretary Information here.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the current political situation in the country.

Related Topics

Rehman Malik Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Tarin introduces Supplementary finance bill in Nat ..

Tarin introduces Supplementary finance bill in National Assembly

1 hour ago
 First consignment of 1800MT wheat from Pakistan re ..

First consignment of 1800MT wheat from Pakistan reaches Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Corruption eradication becomes voice of entire nat ..

Corruption eradication becomes voice of entire nation: Javed Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Russia, China to Keep Working on Building Multipol ..

Russia, China to Keep Working on Building Multipolar World - Chinese Ambassador ..

1 minute ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

1 minute ago
 3 schools fined for charging extra fee

3 schools fined for charging extra fee

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.