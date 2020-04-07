UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Malik Reinforces Demand Of Constituting High-powered UN Commission On COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:57 PM

Rehman Malik reinforces demand of constituting high-powered UN Commission on COVID-19

Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik Tuesday thanked the United Nations (UN) secretary general for acknowledging his letter in which he demanded a high-powered commission to investigate the COVID-19 whether it was a man-made or naturally grown disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik Tuesday thanked the United Nations (UN) secretary general for acknowledging his letter in which he demanded a high-powered commission to investigate the COVID-19 whether it was a man-made or naturally grown disease.

The acknowledgment was posted on the official website of UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) which stated; "Former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik, wrote a letter to Secretary-General United Nations Ant�nio Guterres and pleaded him to order the constitution of a high-powered UN Commission on COVID-19 under UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975 to discover whether COVID-19 is man-made or a naturally-grown virus.

" In response, Senator A Rehman Malik said, "I would like to express my deep gratitude for acknowledging my letter, in which I had requested you the constitution of UN High Powered Commission to investigate the origin and Zero Patient of Coronavirus under UN Biological Convention, 1975, Geneva."Reinforcing his earlier plea, he said the world was interesting to know whether the COVID-19 was a man-made or naturally grown outbreak as such investigation would not only cease the fake news but also it would expose the real facts.

He penned this investigation had become more important and need of the hour as the death toll because of COVID-19 increasing day by day worldwide and the hospitals were unable to cater to the growing number of patients.

Related Topics

Senate World United Nations Rehman Malik Interior Minister Geneva Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

16 minutes ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

16 minutes ago

New York registers record 731 coronavirus deaths i ..

4 minutes ago

Corona challenge requires collective response: Dr. ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Research Center Wants to Start Testing Cor ..

4 minutes ago

Pak Army Tank unit starts blood donation campaign ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.