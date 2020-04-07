Rehman Malik reinforces demand of constituting high-powered UN Commission on COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik Tuesday thanked the United Nations (UN) secretary general for acknowledging his letter in which he demanded a high-powered commission to investigate the COVID-19 whether it was a man-made or naturally grown disease.

The acknowledgment was posted on the official website of UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) which stated; "Former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik, wrote a letter to Secretary-General United Nations Ant�nio Guterres and pleaded him to order the constitution of a high-powered UN Commission on COVID-19 under UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975 to discover whether COVID-19 is man-made or a naturally-grown virus.

" In response, Senator A Rehman Malik said, "I would like to express my deep gratitude for acknowledging my letter, in which I had requested you the constitution of UN High Powered Commission to investigate the origin and Zero Patient of Coronavirus under UN Biological Convention, 1975, Geneva."Reinforcing his earlier plea, he said the world was interesting to know whether the COVID-19 was a man-made or naturally grown outbreak as such investigation would not only cease the fake news but also it would expose the real facts.

He penned this investigation had become more important and need of the hour as the death toll because of COVID-19 increasing day by day worldwide and the hospitals were unable to cater to the growing number of patients.