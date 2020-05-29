UrduPoint.com
Rehman Malik Seeks Report For Posting Derogatory Remarks On Twitter About Former Prime Minister

Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:19 PM

Rehman Malik seeks report for posting derogatory remarks on Twitter about former Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator A. Rehman Malik Friday asked Secretary Interior to submit a report on the details of cases registered and FIRs lodged for posting extremely derogatory and slanderous remarks on Twitter about former Pakistani Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto.

He has directed that details of the cases registered and FIRs lodged both in police and FIA shall be submitted to the committee within three days, said a news release.

He said that entire country including the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party are demanding a proper action under Cybercrime Act on posting fake news and extremely derogatory remarks about Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto.

He has directed that in this regard, the Secretary Interior has to gather details of all cases registered and FIRs and submit a comprehensive report to the Committee.

While strongly condemning the circulation of fake news and derogatory remarks about Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, Senator A. Rehman Malik said that every Pakistani, particularly the PPP workers are deeply hurt by derogatory and fabricated post.

He said "insult of our national heroes shall not be tolerated at any cost and strict legal action should be taken against those who spread fake, absurd, derogatory and fabricated news."

