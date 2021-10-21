Rehman Malik slams Indian home minister for threatening Pakistan

Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A. Rehman Malik Thursday said that Pakistan had slammed the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah for his highly irresponsible and childish statement in which he had threatened Pakistan with surgical strikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A. Rehman Malik Thursday said that Pakistan had slammed the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah for his highly irresponsible and childish statement in which he had threatened Pakistan with surgical strikes.

While addressing a press conference here , he expressed that if this time, India repeated its mistake of surgical strikes, Pakistan was not going to serve their pilot with tea but a bullet in the air to teach an unprecedented lesson to India that neither Amit Shah nor anyone other ever could dare to threat Pakistan.

He said that from the statement of Amit Shah, it was now clearer that India was supporting and financing TTP and Daesh and the recent terror attacks by TTP and Daesh on Pak-Afghan borders were financed and prompted by India.

"The recent killing of 9 Chinese engineers in terror attack near Dasu hydropower plant is a clear proof of Daesh-TTP-Daesh nexus against Pakistan and China", he added.

He warned that if India did not stop its aggression, then it must get ready for the retaliation that could be more severe since the Pakistan Armed Forces especially the Pakistan Army under the command of General Qamar Javed Bajwa were fully capable to counter and stop Indian aggression.

Rehman Malik said that Pakistan had been hosting millions of Afghan refugees for more than three decades at cost of the heavy burden on economy and had suffered huge human lives loss of more than 80,000 troops and civilians in Afghan war.

He expressed that sadly, today, world was blaming Pakistan for supporting Afghan Taliban whereas Pakistan never supported Taliban but hosted Afghan refugees and supplied food, medicines, and other commodities to Afghanistan.

He said that keeping in view the neighborhood relationship, support and countless sacrifices; Pakistan expected that Afghanistan government would announce its clear policy towards Pakistan and anti-Pakistan terrorist groups TTP, Daesh, and others.

He stressed that government should be prepared for FATF upcoming meeting.

He said that we had a lot of reservations about the FATF platform and the government had to be ready in this regard and he would soon write a letter to the government on it.

Rehman Malik said that PPP had always spoken out for the rights of the poor and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had always raised the voice of the poor.