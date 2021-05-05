UrduPoint.com
Rehman Malik Strongly Condemns Cross Border Terrorist Attack On Security Forces In Balochistan

Wed 05th May 2021 | 08:07 PM

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator A. Rehman Malik has strongly condemned the cross-border terrorist attack in Zhob area of Balochistan in which four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and six others injured

He expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the soldiers and heartfelt condolences with their families.

Rehman Malik said that the great sacrifices of the martyrs for the protection and defense of the motherland would not go in vain.

He said that the terrorist attack from Afghanistan was a matter of grave concern and the Afghan government take fierce actions to eradicate cross-border terrorism.

Rehman Malik said that the Afghan government should stop terrorists operating from Afghanistan against Pakistan.

He added that the enemies of Pakistan wanted to use the territory of Afghanistan against Pakistan but they will never succeed in their nefarious aims.

