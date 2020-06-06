UrduPoint.com
Rehman Malik Takes Notice Of Petroleum Products' Shortage

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:43 AM

Rehman Malik takes notice of petroleum products' shortage

Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Interior A Rehman Malik Friday took notice of the reports regarding the shortage of petroleum products in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Interior A Rehman Malik Friday took notice of the reports regarding the shortage of petroleum products in country.

He questioned the Director General Oil as to why he did not take the right action in time and directed the Federal Investigation Agency to probe as to why the oil ships were not allowed to offload.

He also directed the Secretary Interior to submit a report to the committee regarding the matter in consultation with the Pakistan State Oil, a press release issued by his office said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has submitted the initial report to the committee chairman on a suo-moto notice regarding fake videos about the death of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The PTA, in the report, informed that total 27 social media accounts containing the fake news were identified and their list was forwarded to the FIA for their blockage. Tow of the links had been blocked by the FIA while a reminder had been sent to the Agency for blocking of the remaining social media accounts.

Rehman Malik through a notice on May 20 had asked the FIA and the PTA to investigate uploading of fake videos and spreading fake news against the former president on some social media accounts and take action against their operators under the Cyber Crime Law.

