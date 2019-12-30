Rehman Malik takes serious notice of blasphemous materials circulated on social media

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has taken a serious notice of the blasphemous materials being circulated on social media and has asked the FIA and PTA to take stern actions against those who are generating and spreading blasphemous material on social media

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has taken a serious notice of the blasphemous materials being circulated on social media and has asked the FIA and PTA to take stern actions against those who are generating and spreading blasphemous material on social media.He has also directed the FIA and PTA to take up the matter with Twitter administration and remove the blasphemous contents from social media immediately.

He has asked the FIA and PTA to immediately trace the twitter account @AneelaEhsan and others for spreading blasphemous contents and register cases against them.The notice issued by Secretary Committee on Interior states "The undersigned has been directed to state that Senator A.

Rehman Malik, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior has taken a serious notice on blasphemous material being circulated through a Twitter Account @AneelaEhsan and few others on social media.

Following are the concerns of the Chairman Committee.It says "Though the twitter Administration claims to have closed Twitter Account @AneelaEhsan, but it has been reported by general public that it is still being seen with blasphemy material.

This anti-Islam propaganda is against the UN Charter on interfaith harmony. This blasphemy material may create law and order situation in the country as it is highly derogatory and anti-Islam".The Chairman Committee has directed FIA and PTA to take immediate actions as per the following points:- To take up the matter with twitter and it should be blocked worldwide.To trace the handler of such accounts and proceed according to relevant section of law to ensure stern action.

If the criminals are outside the jurisdiction of Pakistan then the help from the Interpol may be sought being member state of Interpol. Senator A. Rehman Malik has directed that the matter will be taken up in the meeting of the Committee to be held on 3rd January, 2020.