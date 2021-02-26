UrduPoint.com
Rehman Malik Terms FATF Decision Biased

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Rehman Malik terms FATF decision biased

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Rehman Malik on Saturday termed FATF decision of keeping Pakistan on the grey list until June despite significant progress as highly biased and influenced by anti-Pakistan propaganda.

He said that what a gross injustice to Pakistan that FATF again kept Pakistan on its Grey List till June 2021 while Pakistan has implemented 24 demands out of 27.

Instead of removing Pakistan's name, FATF announced "Pakistan remains under increased monitoring" he said in a statement.

He has asked the government to adopt aggressive policy and drag FATF to the International Court of Justice for being highly biased.

Malik questioned Marcus Pleyer, President FATF what was the need to praise Pakistan when despite significant progress yet the FATF failed to take Pakistan out of the grey list.

He said, "It is a hypocritical statement by President FATF whereas Pakistan has already lost $38 billion because of being on the grey list". He asked will FATF cover huge economic loss because of its discrimination adding Pakistan should react strongly instead of falling into trap of FATF.

He said that the government should not start praising FATF to reciprocate their hollow praises as it is a trap to block Pakistan not to react to its decision.

He also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must not take any credit for praises or not being placed on the blacklist but should react over keeping Pakistan on the grey list till June as the fact is that we were not out of the grey list but will be further hammered under increased monitoring.

Malik said that FATA once again has shown utter bias and element of discrimination with Pakistan.

He said that he had lodged a formal complaint in FATF with all evidence against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his associates for their involvement in Money Laundering and Terror financing but despite all evidence, FATF refused to initiate any case against them. He said that on the demand of FATF, Pakistan has done extensive legislation and amendments in various laws while no such demands are ever made from any country of the world.

He said that he had predicted and stated publicly that FATF will not remove Pakistan from its grey list till the issue of Afghanistan is resolved. He urged the government to move ICJ against the biased decision of FATF where no action against India is being initiated while Pakistan is discriminated time and again.

