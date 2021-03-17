UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator A Rehman Malik Wednesday termed his party's stance over resignations democratic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator A Rehman Malik Wednesday termed his party's stance over resignations democratic.

He, in a statement, said PPP central executive committee had unanimously decided not to resign from the parliament.

Rehman Malik said former president Asif Ali Zardari's advice to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan to actively participate in the democratic movement was based on facts and his political wisdom.

He said today Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had also advised Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan endorsing the statement of Zardari.

He said Fazl had the right to be angry as Maulana Ghafoor Haidri could not bag the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s seven votes while contesting elections for deputy chairman of the Senate.

He said the PDM must investigate who did not vote for Haideri expressing his fear that if those seven senators could not identified, the PDM may face the same in the future.

He said PPP's sacrifices for democracy were numerous as its party's supremos Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto dedicated their lives for it.

