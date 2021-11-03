UrduPoint.com

Rehman Malik Urges Government To File Petition In ICJ Against FATF's Discrimination

Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A. Rehman Malik Wednesday urged the government to file a petition in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the FATF's discrimination and continued victimization of Pakistan

In a letter to the government, he said that some inimical countries are using the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as a tool to put Pakistan under pressure with ulterior motives.

In another letter to President FATF Dr. Marcus Pleyer, he has expressed grave concerns over the discrimination against Pakistan and has pleaded to initiate proceedings against India for money laundering and terror financing and investigate the Indian Foreign Minister's confessional statement of influencing FATF.

In a press conference, Rehman Malik made letters public which were written to the government.

Malik wrote that the continued victimization of Pakistan by the FATF is of great concern to the people of Pakistan since it is damaging not only the country's economy but also its credibility internationally.

He wrote that Pakistan has been on the gray list since June 2018 and in every plenary session, FATF decides that Pakistan will continue to remain on the increased monitoring list- Grey List.

"It is now crystal clear that some inimical countries are using FATF as a tool to put Pakistan under pressure with ulterior motives", he added.

He wrote that it is discrimination against Pakistan especially when our compliance is more than 88 % in fulfilling the demands of FATF.

Rehman Malik expressed that it was strange to note that many other states with more non-compliance to FATF are enjoying absolute immunity. He writes "I would like to further state that the USA has non-compliance of 22.5 %, France 25%, Israel 12.5%, and Japan 27.5% but none of these states are placed on the Grey List.

Similarly, India has failed to meet the targets given by the FATF, yet no proceeding against it".

He said Pakistan has the right to know as to why this discrimination is against it when countries with a higher percentage of non-compliance to FATF are not placed on Grey List while Pakistan continues to be victimized without cogent reasons, he stressed.

He questioned how can a country like the USA be entertained as a complainant which is itself non-compliance to FATF? In a separate letter to President FATF has requested to investigate the confessional statement of the Indian foreign minister by a special team of FATF to expose the further truth.

He questioned the FATF that Pakistan has the right to know as to why this discrimination with it when countries with a higher percentage of non-compliance to FATF are not placed on Grey List while Pakistan is being victimized continuously which is damaging its economy constantly.

"Among the FATF defaulter countries, G-8 members USA, France, Japan, and Russia also included. Moreover, how can a country which is itself non-compliance to FATF could be the complainant against another member state and the rest of the world also know that Pakistan has remained the victim of war on terror which was, in fact, USA war on terror" his letter reads.

He reminded FATF that he was on record with FATF that India is behind keeping Pakistan in 'Grey List' duly complained by the USA and he had earlier apprehended that FATF was not going to take Pakistan out of its gray list due to political pressure and influence by some countries.

"I would also like to express that despite clear evidence of involvement in terror financing, money laundering, and even in heinous crimes of nuclear proliferation, India is being spared and no legal action was being initiated against it by FATF," he added.

