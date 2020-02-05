Rehman Malik urges Govt. to drag Prime Minister Modi in ICC, ICJ

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders called on PPP senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day' and urged the government of Pakistan to file a lawsuit in International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accomplices for their crimes against humanity and genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir

Rehman Malik on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day' and urged the government of Pakistan to file a lawsuit in International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accomplices for their crimes against humanity and genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir.APHC leaders included Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Pervaiz Ahmed Advocate, Muhammad Hussain, Manzoor Ul Haq, Nasir Mirza, Sultan Butt, Kh.

Nazeer Ahmed and Adil Mushtaq Wani. In meeting, they discussed the ongoing situation in Kashmir, and strongly condemned Indian Forces brutalities against oppressed Kashmiri people and also the future strategy as to how to expose the real cruel face of PM Narendra Modi before the international community.They also demanded from the United Nations to refer the Kashmir issue to ICC and ICJ and implement the UNSC Resolutions regarding the right of self-determination to Kashmiri people.

They urged the United Nations to immediately deploy its peacekeeping mission in India Occupied Kashmir, constitute a Plebiscite Commission and announce a fix date for the plebiscite in Kashmir.They observed that Indian government is violating international treaties by denying the access of human rights bodies and international media in Indian occupied Kashmir therefore they ask the UN to constitute a high powered Commission to investigate the human rights violations in IoK.

They also demanded the immediate restoration of the special status of Kashmir.While addressing the joint press conference along with Hurriyat leaders, Senator A. Rehman Malik demanded the government of Pakistan to file a lawsuit in International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accomplices for their crimes against humanity and genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He urged the government to follow the precedent set by Gambian Minister of Justice and Attorney General Mr.

Abubacarr Marie Tambadou who had filed a lawsuit against the Rohingyan massacre before the ICJ and won it a few days ago. He said if a small country like Gambia can stand for Rohingyan Muslims why can't Pakistan go for their own oppressed Kashmiris in ICJ and ICC.He said that he along with legal fertility and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders, he will file a lawsuit in the ICJ if the government further delay filing the reference.

He said "I have dedicated my new book titled Bleeding Kashmir' to the oppressed Kashmiris who are waiting for Justice and right of self-determination and particular to Insha Mushtaq who lost her eyes as a result of pelleting by Indian Forces and yet continued her education.

He said that he has documented all the facts regarding heinous crimes against humanity being carried by Indian Forces in IoK.Senator A. Rehman Malik said that today we are observing "Kashmir Solidarity Day" to show our solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir and to feel their pains.

He said it is the day to recognize the efforts of Kashmiri people for their legitimate right of self-determination and pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir, and to highlight across the world the Indian Forces brutalities against unarmed people of Kashmir.Senator A.

Rehman Malik added that through a pre-plan strategy the Indian Prime Minister Modi scrapped the special status of Kashmiris by revoking the Articles 370 and 35-A and amended The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. He added that very cleverly, India is sidelining the Muslims and other minorities to convert India into a Hindu State alone which is the ideology of RSS.