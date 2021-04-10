UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Malik Urges Govt. To Ensure Free Covid Vaccine For All

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Rehman Malik urges govt. to ensure free Covid vaccine for all

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Peoples Party Rehman Malik on Saturday urged the government to provide free COVID vaccine to every citizen of the country.

He appealed people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), wear mask, avoid gathering and maintain social distance, said a news release.

Rehman Malik said by following SOPs and expediting the process of vaccination, they would be able to combat the third wave of deadly pandemic.

"We can only stop the spread of virus if maximum people will be vaccinated at the earliest," he added.

He said that other than senior citizens, only those were getting vaccines privately who could afford it.

Rehman Malik said the third wave of coronavirus had spread not only in Pakistan but all over the world and unfortunately the increase in positive cases of coronavirus was due to not following SOPs and precautionary measures to control its rapid spread.

He said, "I had earlier predicted that the third wave of coronavirus could be more fatal than earlier two waves".

Related Topics

Pakistan World Rehman Malik Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA&#039;s Smart Living initiative saves AED52.6 ..

10 minutes ago

51,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

25 minutes ago

ADJD launches its Ramadan Awareness Campaign

55 minutes ago

UAE joins Jordan&#039;s celebrations of 100 years ..

55 minutes ago

GCU introduces new advisory system for students

42 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.