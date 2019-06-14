UrduPoint.com
Rehman Malik Urges NA Speaker To Issue Zardari's Production Order

Fri 14th June 2019

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Friday urged National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar to issue production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, Rehman Malik said that issuance of production order was constitutional right of every member of the House.

The Senator said that Asif Zardari was former president of the country and patient of diabetes, heart and other diseases.

He said the government should review its economic policies for provision of maximum relief to downtrodden segment of the society.

Rehman Malik said the Parliament was the best forum to address all the issues of public interest and the government should create conducive environment for addressing these issues.

