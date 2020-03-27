(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik pens letter to the Secretary-General, UNO urging him to forward his recommendation to President Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to remove the name of Pakistan from FATF's Grey List in wake of Coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

In his letter, Senator A. Rehman Malik writes, ''It was a great pleasure to have met you in Islamabad during your great historic visit to Pakistan and I am grateful for giving me a very patient hearing on the long outstanding pending issue of Kashmir in UNO".

He writes that he wanted to forward a letter which he has written to the President FATF with a request to remove Pakistan from Grey List as presently Pakistan was fighting against Coronavirus and the country was already facing financial hurdles for being in the list, said a statement issued here Friday.

He further wrote that due to its name in the grey list of FATF, Pakistan was facing financial difficulties especially in importing the medical equipment and other related materials to fight Coronavirus in the country.

The letter reads, "Pakistan has already undertaken numerous actions in compliance of FATF instructions in this regard which have been recognised by the member states''.

Senator A. Rehman Malik pleaded "In view of the ongoing pandemic of COVID - 19 and hardships being faced by us at present, I as a parliamentarian and as the Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Interior, request and urge you in the interest of humanity to kindly forward this attached request of mine to the President of FATF, with your recommendation to immediately remove the name of Pakistan from the Grey List".

Senator Rehman Malik expressed, "I would like to put on record your excellent services for Afghan refugees where I have seen your great work myself as former interior minister and I remember my great interactions with you".

Senator A. Rehman Malik concludes his letter saying ''kindly help my country by supporting us for this right cause as Pakistan is facing discrimination by FATF. Looking forward to visit you soon and I join you in the prayers that may God keep all of us save from this on-going pandemic of coronavirus.''A copy of the letter was also sent to Mr. Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan in UNO and advised him to use his personal influence in UNO to have the recommendation from Secretary-General UN in the name of President FATF.