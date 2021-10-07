UrduPoint.com

Rehman Malik Visits Umer Sharif's Family, Offers Condolences

Rehman Malik visits Umer Sharif's family, offers condolences



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Senator A. Rehman Malik visited Karachi here on Thursday to express condolences to the family of Pakistan's 'king of comedy' Umer Sharif.

During his meeting with Umer Sharif's son Jawad Umer, he said Umer Sharif would be remembered forever for his services and excellent performance who through his art presented the soft image of Pakistan worldwide like an ambassador of Pakistan, said a press release received here.

While addressing the media outside the house of late Umer Sharif, he said that he was in the house of a legend who received the title of 'King of Comedy' by the whole world whom he had met at Karachi University during student life.

He said that late Umer Sharif always highlighted and displayed the basic issues of his country and common man through his art and performance.

Rehman Malik said that he served Pakistan and its people and always brought smiles on other faces. He said that Umer Shairf had launched a trust to construct a hospital to help the artists which is under construction.

"I appeal to philanthropists and other people to generously help Jawad Umer to fulfil the dream of late Umer Sharif". He assured his full support and cooperation to Jawad Umer in this regard.

Rehman Malik said that Sindh government tried its best and made all arrangements for his treatment in USA but no one can stop the time fixed by Allah Almighty.

"I would also like to demand Federal government to assist Umer Sharif Foundation in completing the work of the hospital and to honour him with highest civil award for his unmatched performance".

To a question, Rehman Malik said that international community must help the people of Afghanistan.

He said that international community should look into what is happening inside Afghanistan as there is complete unrest and there is a severe shortage of utilities.

Regarding Pakistan financial instability and constant inflation, he advised the government to make two slabs to give relief to the poor and to strengthen economy.

Umer Sharif's son Jawad Umer thanked Rehman Malik and said his father served the country and its people and his message has created awareness among the people of the country.

He said that his father was a true Pakistani and an ambassador who used to talk about Pakistan wherever he went. He appealed the people of Pakistan to help him in fulfilling his dream to complete the hospital Umer Sharif had launched.

Secretary General Palestine Foundation, Dr. Sabir Abu Maryam also accompanied Rehman Malik.

