Rehman Malik's Lawyer Granted Last Opportunity To Argue In Cynthia's Acquittal Case

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:03 PM

A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday granted last opportunity to the lawyer of former interior minister Rehman Malik for final arguments in an acquittal case of American blogger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday granted last opportunity to the lawyer of former interior minister Rehman Malik for final arguments in an acquittal case of American blogger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie.

Additional District and Session Judge Faizan Haider Gilani conducted the hearing.

Cynthia Ritchie appeared before the court along with her lawyer while Rehman Malik's counsel remained absent.

At the outset of hearing, the court expressed displeasure over absence of Malik's lawyer and said it was giving last opportunity to the lawyer to give final arguments into the matter.

Cynthia's lawyer argued that Rehman Malik had been using delaying tactics in the case and prayed the court to decide the matter one sided.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 10.

