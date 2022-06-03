Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Farhatullah Babar Friday said that late Senator A. Rehman Malik's services to the country and nation are unforgettable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Farhatullah Babar Friday said that late Senator A. Rehman Malik's services to the country and nation are unforgettable.

"We must remember the personalities who served the country and the nation," he said in a condolence reference in memory of the late Senator A. Rehman Malik, which was held at the National Press Club.

The condolence reference was attended by people from various walks of life included Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahdat Awan, Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi, Deputy Head of Mission of the Iraqi Embassy Suleiman Khalid, sons of Rehman Malik�Ali Rehman Malik and Umar Rehman Malik�and others who had remained associated with late A. Rehman Malik.

In their speeches, the participants paid homage to Senator A. Rehman Malik for his courageous and outstanding services he rendered to the country and for its people, especially for his unflinching role in the war against terror and for raising voice against Indian unprecedented brutalities against the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Farhatullah Babar narrated the incident when few leaders of the PPP made a complaint against Rehman Malik to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and within five minutes she asked me to notify the name of Rehman Malik as a member of the Central Executive Committee of the PPP, which shows the trust of Benazir Bhutto for him.

He said "people like Rehman Malik were born rare who made the name for themselves in the history through tireless struggles".

Shahadat Awan while addressing the condolence reference said Rehman Malik was a great man who remembered his friends.

He said Rehman Malik exposed the tyranny of Indian Prime Minister Modi and Indian brutalities against oppressed people of Kashmir to the world through his speeches, books and writings.

"Rehman Malik raised his voice for Kashmiris in every forum," he said.

Deputy Head of Mission of Iraq's Embassy Suleiman Khalid said that services of late Abdul Rehman Malik would be remembered. "Rehman Malik was a good politician, friend and thinker," he said.

Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi said Rehman Malik was a leader of the PPP who always stood with the philosophy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

"Rehman Malik's services to the nation and the party are unforgettable," he said.

Faisal Kundi said at a time when terrorism was on the rise in the country, Rehman Malik fought it, on the front lines, fearlessly.

"I ask the sons of late Rehman Malik to join the party and continue the legacy of your father who served the party selflessly," he said.

He said that Rehman Malik was the asset of PPP and his death had caused irreparable loss to the party.

Umar Rehman Malik said it was good to see his father's friends together. "We still can't believe that our father has left us forever," he said.

He said that his father always respected the freedom of press and always raised his voice for freedom of press.

"I never saw my father expressing pride on the important portfolios he had held but always felt pride for writing books and columns" he said.

Ali Rehman Malik thanked the friends and National Press Club for holding the condolence reference for his father Rehman Malik.

He said that both brothers would carry forward their father's legacy of serving the country and its people.

President National Press Club Anwar Raza also paid tribute to late Rehman Malik and said that he always raised his voice for the freedom of press and always stood by journalists in thick and thin.

The condolence reference was also addressed by senior journalists Mohsin Raza, Shoaib Bhatta, Khushdal Khan, late Rehman Malik's aide Riaz Ali Turi, his nephew Waqas Malik and others.