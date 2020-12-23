Rehman stresses for preparing anti-coronavirus vaccine locally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Task Force of Prime Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ata ur Rehman on Wednesday underlined the need of preparing vaccine in Pakistan to contain rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The scientists had observed mutation in the coronavirus re-emerging around the world particularly in European countries, he ssaid in an interview with a private television channel. As many as two hundred companies are engaged in preparation of vaccine to counter threat of new shape of virus, he revealed. In order to check efficacy of the vaccine, he said a sufficient time would require to check authenticity of the vaccine and impact on health of the people.

In Karachi university, he said our scientists are examining mutation in virus. In reply to a question about purchase of vaccine, he said, "We will import the vaccine to protecting people from coronavirus."To another question, Chairman Task Force said that there was a dire need to promote research-based work in the country so that our scientists could be able to prepare vaccine here. He, however, admitted that we should have a colossal amount to achieve progress in research work.