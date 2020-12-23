UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Stresses For Preparing Anti-coronavirus Vaccine Locally

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Rehman stresses for preparing anti-coronavirus vaccine locally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Task Force of Prime Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ata ur Rehman on Wednesday underlined the need of preparing vaccine in Pakistan to contain rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The scientists had observed mutation in the coronavirus re-emerging around the world particularly in European countries, he ssaid in an interview with a private television channel. As many as two hundred companies are engaged in preparation of vaccine to counter threat of new shape of virus, he revealed. In order to check efficacy of the vaccine, he said a sufficient time would require to check authenticity of the vaccine and impact on health of the people.

In Karachi university, he said our scientists are examining mutation in virus. In reply to a question about purchase of vaccine, he said, "We will import the vaccine to protecting people from coronavirus."To another question, Chairman Task Force said that there was a dire need to promote research-based work in the country so that our scientists could be able to prepare vaccine here. He, however, admitted that we should have a colossal amount to achieve progress in research work.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister World Technology Import Progress TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TBHF’s ‘sustainable village’ project in Nige ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists Zee Stores on ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into cr ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Board of Trustees of UoS

1 hour ago

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah oil product inventory drops 4%, led by mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.