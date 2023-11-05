Open Menu

Rehman Urge To Support Palestinians

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Rehman urge to support Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged all the Muslim countries to give all kinds of support to the Palestinians.

Addressing a gathering of JUI-F workers in Qatar, he said that he was doing all out efforts to highlight the Palestine issue in Pakistan, said a press release issued here Sunday.

In this regard, meetings were held in each province, which was also participated by the representative of Hamas in Pakistan.

In the second phase, Muslim countries, especially the Arab countries, were making a dialogue to highlight the importance of Palestine issue.

Rehman was in Qatar as the president of Hamas is in Qatar. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Qatar organized a program for him.

Addressing the workers, Rehman urged all Muslim countries, to give all kinds of support to the Palestinians.

