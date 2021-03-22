Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator A. Rehman Malik on Monday felicitated the nation on Pakistan Day to be celebrated on March 23 and urged the citizens to follow Quaid-e-Azam golden principles of 'unity, faith and discipline'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator A. Rehman Malik on Monday felicitated the nation on Pakistan Day to be celebrated on March 23 and urged the citizens to follow Quaid-e-Azam golden principles of 'unity, faith and discipline'.

"Pakistan Day reminds us of our great founding leaders and elders who rendered numerous sacrifices to give us an independent country," he said in a statement issued here.

He said, on this day, "We should not forget the sacrifices of our armed forces particularly the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in defending the borders of the country and fighting against terrorists.

"Rehman Malik also appealed all the political parties to forge unity on vital national requirements like defence, national security and economy of the country in the larger interest of the country and its people.

"As a nation, we must not forget high-handed and well-organized proxy wars already aggressively launched against Pakistan which is damaging our national cause and interests both at national and international fronts," he added.