UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Urges To Follow SoPs Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Rehman urges to follow SoPs of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) A. Rehman Malik Sunday urged the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to combat the third wave of deadly pandemic.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan from coronavirus, said a press release.

Rehman Malik said the third wave of coronavirus has spread not only in Pakistan but all over the world and unfortunately the increase in positive cases of coronavirus is due to carelessness as SOPs and precautionary measures to control its rapid spread are not followed strictly.

He said, "I had earlier said that the third wave of coronavirus could be more fatal than earlier two waves as I had warned in my book on COVID and also in my articles that the second and third waves of coronavirus will prove more fatal".

Rehman Malik said the new UK strain of Covid is spreading in Pakistan at the moment that can remain active in the air for 24 hours.

He urged that the only way to combat the pandemic is to follow the SOPs. He also urged the government to expedite the vaccination that every citizen of the country could be vaccinated.

He prayed for all those who are currently suffering from Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Rehman Malik United Kingdom Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

2 hours ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

2 hours ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

2 hours ago

117,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.