UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Urges UN, International Human Rights Bodies To Break Silence On Palestine & Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Rehman urges UN, international human rights bodies to break silence on Palestine & Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A. Rehman Malik has strongly condemned the Israeli forces attack on worshippers in Al Aqsa mosque on Friday and urged the UN and International Human Rights bodies to break silence on Palestine and Kashmir.

He said that the brutal attack by Israeli forces against unarmed peaceful worshippers was against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Rehman Malik was addressing a webinar as keynotes speaker on the Palestine issue which was organised by Ambassador Dr. Shaid Amin and was attended by a large number of speakers.

The speakers included Parliamentarians, diplomats and human rights activists from across the globe.

From the forum, he appealed to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to dispatch COVID vaccines to people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on urgent basis as people there were living under cruel curfew in the most difficult time of Coronavirus pandemic without free access to medicine and hospitals.

He suggested that activists, diplomats and parliamentarians attending the conference should use their influence to visit the IIOJK to observe the human rights violations and deliver medicines and vaccines to people there.

The participants of the webinar seconded his suggestion and resolved that they would leave no stone unturned to arrange a visit to the IIOJK.

They also agreed on arranging a monthly seminar on the issue of Kashmir and Palestine.

Rehman Malik expressed grave concerns on the condition of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists in various Indian jails.

He said that the life of Kashmiri detainees were in dangers due to increase in COVID-19 pandemic. He demanded their immediate release and urged UN to play its role to release Kashmiri leaders.

Rehman Malik also condemned the highly discriminatory resolution passed by EU Parliament against Pakistan and urged the President EU Parliament to withdraw it.

He demanded a Resolution against India in EU Parliament for state sponsored crimes against humanity and minorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Resolution World United Nations Palestine Rehman Malik Parliament Visit Jammu Iranian Rial Sunday Mosque All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

3 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

4 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

5 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

5 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.