Rehman Welcomes Cabinet's Decision About Rejecting Sugar Import From India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Rehman welcomes cabinet's decision about rejecting sugar import from India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rehman Malik on Thursday welcomed the decision of Federal cabinet about rejecting the Economic Coordination Council's (ECC) proposal to lift the ban on sugar and cotton imports from India.

In a statement issued here, he said that it is a good sign that the government quickly realized the public sentiments and reaction over the yesterday's decision.

He thanked the cabinet and the Prime Minister for withdrawing the decision of importing sugar from India adding that a good message was conveyed to Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are under cruel curfew of PM Narendra Modi in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

