UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Writes Letter To Guinness Book To Register India For Longest Curfew In Held Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:53 PM

Rehman writes letter to Guinness Book to register India for longest curfew in held Kashmir

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has penned a letter to Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records Craig Glenday to include name of India in the Guinness World Records for imposing the world longest curfew in Indian held Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has penned a letter to Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records Craig Glenday to include name of India in the Guinness World Records for imposing the world longest curfew in Indian held Kashmir.

Senator Rehman Malik while expressing his dissatisfaction on the United Nations for not taking the cognizance of 137-day long curfew in Kashmir said that the International Human Solidarity Day should have marked as Kashmir Solidarity Day" by United Nations, where curfew is imposed since August 5, 2019 and human rights are being humiliated.In his letter, Senator Rehman Malik writes 'I would like to draw your kind attention towards the factual situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir where the Indian Government has imposed curfew since August 5, 2019 to suppress the voice of oppressed Kashmiris and to deprive them of their right of freedom of expression which has turned the whole Kashmir valley into the largest prison of the world.

''He writes that the communication blockade in Indian Occupied Kashmir has heightened the feeling of being under siege in Kashmir since August 5, 2019.He writes in his letter that today is the 137th day of the consecutive longest curfew ever imposed in the history of the world which shows the Indian negative mind-set against Kashmiris whose basic human rights are being humiliated and they are not being allowed to exercise their right of self-determination as per the Resolutions duly passed by United Nations Security Council.He has pleaded the Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records that The Imposition of Longest Curfew by Indian Government in Indian Held Kashmir'' may kindly be made the part of the Guinness World Record.

Related Topics

India Senate Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Rehman Malik Craig May August 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Britain's Prince Philip, 98, in hospital over pre- ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister did not give any instructions to pr ..

2 minutes ago

Sindhi Culture Night held at Pakistan National Cou ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win in new par ..

2 minutes ago

Security arrangements on Christmas planned in Laho ..

7 minutes ago

NASA's Starliner to Return to Land in 48 Hours Aft ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.