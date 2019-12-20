Rehman writes letter to Guinness Book to register India for longest curfew in held Kashmir

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has penned a letter to Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records Craig Glenday to include name of India in the Guinness World Records for imposing the world longest curfew in Indian held Kashmir

Senator Rehman Malik while expressing his dissatisfaction on the United Nations for not taking the cognizance of 137-day long curfew in Kashmir said that the International Human Solidarity Day should have marked as Kashmir Solidarity Day" by United Nations, where curfew is imposed since August 5, 2019 and human rights are being humiliated.In his letter, Senator Rehman Malik writes 'I would like to draw your kind attention towards the factual situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir where the Indian Government has imposed curfew since August 5, 2019 to suppress the voice of oppressed Kashmiris and to deprive them of their right of freedom of expression which has turned the whole Kashmir valley into the largest prison of the world.

''He writes that the communication blockade in Indian Occupied Kashmir has heightened the feeling of being under siege in Kashmir since August 5, 2019.He writes in his letter that today is the 137th day of the consecutive longest curfew ever imposed in the history of the world which shows the Indian negative mind-set against Kashmiris whose basic human rights are being humiliated and they are not being allowed to exercise their right of self-determination as per the Resolutions duly passed by United Nations Security Council.He has pleaded the Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records that The Imposition of Longest Curfew by Indian Government in Indian Held Kashmir'' may kindly be made the part of the Guinness World Record.