Open Menu

Rehmanabad Traders Demand Compensation

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

Traders of Rehmanabad shopping centers have demanded compensation from the government for losing their businesses and shops in a fire two days earlier on Ashura

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Traders of Rehmanabad shopping centers have demanded compensation from the government for losing their businesses and shops in a fire two days earlier on Ashura.

"Compensation is essential for the survival of the affected traders and revival of destroyed parts of the markets," Sharjeel Mir, president of Markazi Anjuman Tajran Punjab said while talking to APP here Monday.

President Rabi Center Traders Association, Samiullah Khan said that the losses caused by the fire were in the range of Rs one billion, though no accurate estimates were available.

He said that this was the most enormous fire that the three markets including Rabi Center, Gulf Center and China Center had ever caught since its coming into being and nearly 25 shops had been destroyed.

"If the government does not come forward to help them, it will become difficult for them to survive under the given circumstances", he added.

Meanwhile Rescue 1122 official said the cause of the fire was a short circuit, adding an investigation was also underway to determine the particular root. He said that due to timely action, there was no life of loss while major financial losses had been saved.

As many as 25 shops had been gutted due to a fire that broke out in three commercial plazas at Rehmanabad on Ashura day./395

Related Topics

Fire Punjab China Rehmanabad Anjuman Rescue 1122 Market From Government Billion Muharram

Recent Stories

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 percent

6 minutes ago
 Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort N ..

Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort Near Istanbul After Discovery o ..

5 minutes ago
 5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

5 minutes ago
 MoHAP unveils &#039;Landscape of Health Research R ..

MoHAP unveils &#039;Landscape of Health Research Report in the UAE 2017-2022&#03 ..

13 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) seeks audit report of Gun & Cou ..

Supreme Court (SC) seeks audit report of Gun & Country Club

5 minutes ago
 Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast C ..

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast Charge and a 15W wireless charg ..

48 minutes ago
State is moving in the best direction, identificat ..

State is moving in the best direction, identification of the real enemy through ..

53 minutes ago
 Shamyl's 57 anchors Shaheens' nine-wicket win

Shamyl's 57 anchors Shaheens' nine-wicket win

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches &#039;Jassas&#039; Artificia ..

58 minutes ago
 Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement w ..

Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement with Kalimat

1 hour ago
 ADB, AIIB delegation stress for timely completion ..

ADB, AIIB delegation stress for timely completion of WASH projects

3 minutes ago
 Cambodia's banking, financial industry stays healt ..

Cambodia's banking, financial industry stays healthy in H1: report

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan