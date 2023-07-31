Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

Traders of Rehmanabad shopping centers have demanded compensation from the government for losing their businesses and shops in a fire two days earlier on Ashura

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Traders of Rehmanabad shopping centers have demanded compensation from the government for losing their businesses and shops in a fire two days earlier on Ashura.

"Compensation is essential for the survival of the affected traders and revival of destroyed parts of the markets," Sharjeel Mir, president of Markazi Anjuman Tajran Punjab said while talking to APP here Monday.

President Rabi Center Traders Association, Samiullah Khan said that the losses caused by the fire were in the range of Rs one billion, though no accurate estimates were available.

He said that this was the most enormous fire that the three markets including Rabi Center, Gulf Center and China Center had ever caught since its coming into being and nearly 25 shops had been destroyed.

"If the government does not come forward to help them, it will become difficult for them to survive under the given circumstances", he added.

Meanwhile Rescue 1122 official said the cause of the fire was a short circuit, adding an investigation was also underway to determine the particular root. He said that due to timely action, there was no life of loss while major financial losses had been saved.

As many as 25 shops had been gutted due to a fire that broke out in three commercial plazas at Rehmanabad on Ashura day./395