UrduPoint.com

Rehmani Applauds COAS's Reaffirmation Of Support For J&K People

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Rehmani applauds COAS's reaffirmation of support for J&K people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League Chairman and ex-Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJ&K, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has praised Chief of Army Staff COAS General Syed Asim Muneer's statement in which he reiterated Pakistan's strong support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their fight for self-determination and pledge to safeguard Pakistan's sovereignty at all costs.

In light of the army chief's reassurance, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani expressed hope that the government will take all necessary international measures to thwart Indian attempts to alter the Muslim majority character of Jammu and Kashmir and seek practical assistance for implementing the UNCIP resolutions on Kashmir.

On the International Day of Labourers, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani also commemorated the sacrifices of the forgotten working class of Kashmiri Shalbafs (weavers). He recounted how at least 26 labourers were brutally repressed and tortured to death on April 29, 1865, for raising their voice and demanding wages for their work.

Sheikh Gh. Rasool and Ali Baba were tortured to death inside the Shergarhi Palace Srinagar, while about 100 shalbaf labourers received serious injuries, and others, including Kuda Lal and Sona Shah as sympathizers, were imprisoned in the Baho Fort of Jammu.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani highlighted that the Shicago riots of workers for their fair working conditions are similar to the 1886 episode, but the comparable working-class tragedy has been neglected.

He emphasized that, as the oppressed people of Kashmir, they equally commemorate both tragic events and urged the international community and the trade union movement to mark April 29, 1865 as an international day to remember the tragic conditions of Kashmiri laborers, peasants, and workers, that they were facing in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Riots Army Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar April Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

2 minutes ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

1 hour ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

2 hours ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU w ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU with PwC Academy

2 hours ago
 President, PM stress upon protecting rights of lab ..

President, PM stress upon protecting rights of labourers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.