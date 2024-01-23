Open Menu

Rehmani Denounces India’s Republic Day Celebrations In IIOJK, Calls It A Black Day

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Rehmani denounces India’s Republic Day celebrations in IIOJK, calls it a Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) leader, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has expressed vehement opposition to India’s Republic Day celebrations in the occupied territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad ,today, emphasized that the people of Jammu and Kashmir categorically reject the festivities, citing India’s failure to comply with UN Security Council resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

Rehmani underscored that despite repeated assertions, the Kashmiri people are resolute in their pursuit of freedom, a right acknowledged by the United Nations under the principle of self-determination. He pointed out that the locals consistently boycott Indian celebrations in the illegally occupied part, accusing India of coercing participation through military and police force to manipulate global opinion.

The APHC-AJK leader condemned the Indian government for being a “racist regime,” citing daily killings of innocent civilians, the targeting of pro-freedom parties, the ban on Islamic educational institutions, and the confiscation of ancestral properties of Kashmiris.

He also raised concerns about the dismissal of Muslim employees from their jobs and the unjust legal persecution of thousands of youth and students.

Rehmani concluded by characterizing India’s Republic Day as nothing more than a Black Day in Kashmir. He pointed to the heavy military presence, with over nine hundred thousand forces stationed in the region for the past 70 years, patrolling the disputed area round the clock. The statement reflects the ongoing tensions and human rights issues in the region as India prepares to celebrate its Republic Day in the contentious territory.

Another Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement urged the Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control to observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day as a mark of their protest against the India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Protest Police Altaf Hussain United Nations Resolute Jammu Muslim Media All From Government Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East toda ..

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today

14 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

14 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

14 hours ago
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

14 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

15 hours ago
 Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

15 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

15 hours ago
 Special persons need support to contribute in coun ..

Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC

15 hours ago
 Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost ..

Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan