Rehmani Pays Glowing Tribute To Struggle Of Syed Ali Gilani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chairman J&K People's Freedom League and ex-Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJ&K, has paid glowing tributes to the life and struggle of Syed Ali Gilani on latter's death anniversary.
Rehmani said that he was a popular political leader of great stature and standing for the cause of freedom of Jammu and Kashmir to free his people from the yoke of Indian occupation of the state.
Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that during his last 10 years of illness, he was put to house arrest and every kind of hardship and mental torture was inflicted on him against humanity and international humanitarian law till he breathed his last, said a press release.
He said, "People of Jammu and Kashmir will never forget him and they will continue to fight for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir without comprise on Indian terms."
