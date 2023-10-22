Rehmani strongly condemns Jamia Masjid closure, ban on prayers for Palestine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chairman of the J&K People's Freedom League and a leading figure in the Hurriyet Conference, strongly condemned the second-week closure of Jamia Masjid Srinagar and the ban on praying for Palestine, deeming it a cruel act.

He issued a statement in which he denounced the house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the curbs imposed on other Imams throughout IIOJK who were offering prayers for peace and safety in Gaza and the Occupied Western part. He strongly condemned any acts of bombardment.

He expressed strong disapproval of the ban on praying for peace in Palestine across the entirety of Jammu and Kashmir (Indian Occupied territory).

He described Modi's policy regarding Palestine as contradicting the core principles of India's first Prime Minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru, and other leaders of the freedom movement.

In 1948, they adopted a pro-Palestine stance in the UNSC, with India voting against the division of Palestine to establish an unlawful homeland for Jews in Palestine.

He stressed that no entity on this planet had the right to prohibit Muslims from offering prayers for the oppressed Palestinians, Al Aqsa, Al Qudus Shareef, and Jerusalem as a whole.

He advocated for the Palestinian brethren who are enduring massacres by the racist Zionist government in their legitimate pursuit of freedom and independence for Palestine.

He lamented that peace had been undermined in both Kashmir and Palestine due to the colonial settler policies of India and Israel, and occupation forces had disrupted peace in these regions.