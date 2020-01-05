ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Vice Chairman and APHC AJK leader, Syed Aijaz Rehmani has said that the stand and sacrifices of Kashmiris will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement issued on Sunday appealed to the United Nations to resolve Kashmir dispute as per the resolutions. He urged India to take steps towards settling the Kashmir dispute through talks involving Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri leadership for ensuring durable peace in South Asia, said in a press release issues here on Sunday.

The statement said that protection of lives, and properties of the people and demography of Kashmir cannot be guaranteed unless Kashmir dispute is settled in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Aijaz Rehmani also denounced harassment of Hurriyat leaders and activists by Indian forces and its agencies in the name of so-called investigation.

He expressed serious concern over the hate campaign launched by the extremist Hindu organizations against Muslims in occupied Kashmir particularly in Jammu region and in India. He said that the fanatic elements of these extremist Hindu organizations were targeting the Muslim population on one pretext or the other.