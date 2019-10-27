Rehmani urges UN to stop genocide in IoK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, while strongly condemning Indian steps to stifle voice of freedom and dissent, has urged big powers and the United Nations to intervene in Kashmir to prevent India from destroying age-old historical character of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the world was witnessing everything indifferently in Kashmir for the last 72 years especially the past 1990 developments, Kashmir Media Service reported. "India has done no good work ever since and in times of Modi it has added to shameful deeds of its regime. On the other hand UN did nothing to stop India from imposing its rules and regulations on Kashmiris." He stated that the Indian leaders in 1947 began their relationship with the Kashmiris under a fake and false Instrument of Accession written in the name of then Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh, who had actually not signed the so-called document.

"The people of J&K never accepted the fabricated story of accession and they began their resistance against it instantly and continued to withstand and fight back the horrors of Indian aggression during all these past decades. India in order to hoodwink the world opinion claimed to have recognized Kashmir's sub- nationalism by incorporating 370 Article in the Indian Constitution. It was a one way traffic and mirage."On August 5, 2019, Indian Modi Government took another horrific step by dismembering, bufurcating the State to make all the 3 regions, union territories of India.