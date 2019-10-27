UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehmani Urges UN To Stop Genocide In IoK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:40 PM

Rehmani urges UN to stop genocide in IoK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, while strongly condemning Indian steps to stifle voice of freedom and dissent, has urged big powers and the United Nations to intervene in Kashmir to prevent India from destroying age-old historical character of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the world was witnessing everything indifferently in Kashmir for the last 72 years especially the past 1990 developments, Kashmir Media Service reported. "India has done no good work ever since and in times of Modi it has added to shameful deeds of its regime. On the other hand UN did nothing to stop India from imposing its rules and regulations on Kashmiris." He stated that the Indian leaders in 1947 began their relationship with the Kashmiris under a fake and false Instrument of Accession written in the name of then Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh, who had actually not signed the so-called document.

"The people of J&K never accepted the fabricated story of accession and they began their resistance against it instantly and continued to withstand and fight back the horrors of Indian aggression during all these past decades. India in order to hoodwink the world opinion claimed to have recognized Kashmir's sub- nationalism by incorporating 370 Article in the Indian Constitution. It was a one way traffic and mirage."On August 5, 2019, Indian Modi Government took another horrific step by dismembering, bufurcating the State to make all the 3 regions, union territories of India.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Traffic Jammu August 2019 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Pakistan Ambassador

31 minutes ago

Foreign diplomats to partake in â€˜Your Journey in ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Engineering College buil ..

46 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of Ajman Universit ..

1 hour ago

UAE maintains 1st place for &#039;Getting Electric ..

1 hour ago

DEWA to provide 100% renewable energy at Expo 2020 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.