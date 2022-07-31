(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other concerned groups and institutions to take cognizance of deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik in Tihar jail, who is on hunger strike since July 22.

Muhammad Yasin Malik had announced the hunger strike till death to push for legal demands such as fair trial and physical presence during court hearings, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad supported Yasin Malik's demand for fair trial and stated that the UN Council of Human Rights should take measures to impress upon the Indian government to take a humanitarian and broader view of the situation in Kashmir caused by harrowing trials and judgments outside Kashmir against the Kashmiri leaders.

He said the political atmosphere created by fanatical propaganda of the BJP agencies around and in the jail premises is venomous against the Kashmiri leadership. Under the given circumstances Muhammad Yasin Malik's mother and sisters rightly have apprehensions to visit Delhi to motivate him about discontinuing the hunger strike, he added.

Farooq Rehmani said that Muhammad Yasin Malik's questions had a weight and the UNCIP should also play role to save his life and it must be remembered that the long drawn question of Jammu and Kashmir and fake trials must not be so randomly handled by religious prejudicial approach of the Indian government.