UrduPoint.com

Rehmani Urges UNHRC To Take Notice Of Malik's Poor Health Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Rehmani urges UNHRC to take notice of Malik's poor health condition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other concerned groups and institutions to take cognizance of deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik in Tihar jail, who is on hunger strike since July 22.

Muhammad Yasin Malik had announced the hunger strike till death to push for legal demands such as fair trial and physical presence during court hearings, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad supported Yasin Malik's demand for fair trial and stated that the UN Council of Human Rights should take measures to impress upon the Indian government to take a humanitarian and broader view of the situation in Kashmir caused by harrowing trials and judgments outside Kashmir against the Kashmiri leaders.

He said the political atmosphere created by fanatical propaganda of the BJP agencies around and in the jail premises is venomous against the Kashmiri leadership. Under the given circumstances Muhammad Yasin Malik's mother and sisters rightly have apprehensions to visit Delhi to motivate him about discontinuing the hunger strike, he added.

Farooq Rehmani said that Muhammad Yasin Malik's questions had a weight and the UNCIP should also play role to save his life and it must be remembered that the long drawn question of Jammu and Kashmir and fake trials must not be so randomly handled by religious prejudicial approach of the Indian government.

Related Topics

India Delhi Islamabad United Nations Jail Visit Jammu July Media Government Weight Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

14 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

14 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.