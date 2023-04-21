UrduPoint.com

Rehmani Urges Unity And Justice For Oppressed Muslim Communities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Rehmani urges unity and justice for oppressed Muslim communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League Muhammad Farooq Rehmani on Friday urged unity and justice for oppressed Muslim communities worldwide, including in Kashmir, Palestine, Rohingya, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and India, and emphasized the need for international protection of their rights.

He said this in his message to the nation on the special occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, here on Friday.

He while extending his congratulations to the Muslim community, emphasized the need to combat all obstacles, including the threat of Islamophobia, by fostering unity among their ranks.

Rehmani highlighted the situation in Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), where over 900,000 military and paratroopers had created a "beautiful prison" with strict surveillance and press restrictions.

He demanded the release of all Kashmiri detainees and All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders from Indian jails, the lifting of restrictions on Jamia Masjid prayers, and the release of Mirwaiz Umer Farooq from house arrest at the earliest.

He also expressed concern about the situation of Indian Muslims, where the Modi regime had launched a campaign of target killings of Muslim leaders, while mass-level lynching of Muslims was already taking place across the country.

Rehmani also referred to the genocide of Palestinian Arabs in the Occupied Arab territories and Jerusalem and called for the restoration of an independent state of Palestine.

He appealed to the UN and other international forums to support their legitimate struggle and prevent it from changing the demography of the State in favour of a microscopic Hindu minority.

He said the youth of Kashmir were arrested on a daily basis and lodged in different far-flung jails of India, while other leaders were facing life sentences in the Tihard jail on flimsy grounds.

Pakistan should also take up these tragic episodes with the Indian government under mutual understanding and relevant bilateral and United Nations (UN) assurances to save the future of about 215 million Indian Muslims.

Related Topics

India United Nations Syria Palestine Hurriyat Conference Minority Jail Yemen Iraq Jammu Jerusalem Mosque Muslim All From Government Unity Foods Limited Million Arab

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

4 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Sat ..

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Saturday

11 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

30 minutes ago
 DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA ..

DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA region 2022

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from hea ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from heads of Arab, Islamic states

3 hours ago
 Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with he ..

Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with heritage-rooted activities

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.