Rehmani urges unity and justice for oppressed Muslim communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League Muhammad Farooq Rehmani on Friday urged unity and justice for oppressed Muslim communities worldwide, including in Kashmir, Palestine, Rohingya, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and India, and emphasized the need for international protection of their rights.

He said this in his message to the nation on the special occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, here on Friday.

He while extending his congratulations to the Muslim community, emphasized the need to combat all obstacles, including the threat of Islamophobia, by fostering unity among their ranks.

Rehmani highlighted the situation in Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), where over 900,000 military and paratroopers had created a "beautiful prison" with strict surveillance and press restrictions.

He demanded the release of all Kashmiri detainees and All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders from Indian jails, the lifting of restrictions on Jamia Masjid prayers, and the release of Mirwaiz Umer Farooq from house arrest at the earliest.

He also expressed concern about the situation of Indian Muslims, where the Modi regime had launched a campaign of target killings of Muslim leaders, while mass-level lynching of Muslims was already taking place across the country.

Rehmani also referred to the genocide of Palestinian Arabs in the Occupied Arab territories and Jerusalem and called for the restoration of an independent state of Palestine.

He appealed to the UN and other international forums to support their legitimate struggle and prevent it from changing the demography of the State in favour of a microscopic Hindu minority.

He said the youth of Kashmir were arrested on a daily basis and lodged in different far-flung jails of India, while other leaders were facing life sentences in the Tihard jail on flimsy grounds.

Pakistan should also take up these tragic episodes with the Indian government under mutual understanding and relevant bilateral and United Nations (UN) assurances to save the future of about 215 million Indian Muslims.