Rehmat rally held in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) ::A Shan-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen rally was held here on Sunday.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan led the rally. Local ulema, PTI local leaders and large number of people participated in the rally.

The rally started from Doburji Daska Road and passes through Defence Road, Sublime Chowk, Pacca Garah, Kotli Behram, Lari Addah, Chak Mandhar, Pulli Toap Khana, Barath, Kaman Wala, Jhai, Gulbahar Khurd, Jhang Mor and ended at Phalora Kalan.

