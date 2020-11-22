UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehmat Rally Held In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Rehmat rally held in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) ::A Shan-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen rally was held here on Sunday.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan led the rally. Local ulema, PTI local leaders and large number of people participated in the rally.

The rally started from Doburji Daska Road and passes through Defence Road, Sublime Chowk, Pacca Garah, Kotli Behram, Lari Addah, Chak Mandhar, Pulli Toap Khana, Barath, Kaman Wala, Jhai, Gulbahar Khurd, Jhang Mor and ended at Phalora Kalan.

app/ir

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Road Jhang Daska Kotli Sunday From

Recent Stories

RAKBANK hosts virtual conference on life insurance ..

31 minutes ago

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

46 minutes ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

1 hour ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

2 hours ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

2 hours ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.