Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH ) Conference In Dera
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The district administration organized the Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) conference at Government Degree College No. 1 here on Wednesday.
The event was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Adnan Jameel. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, Assistant Commissioners, scholars, DRC members, local dignitaries, education department officials, teachers, and students attended the conference.
The conference featured two major competitions: Qur'an recitation and Na'at recitation. In the Qur'an recitation competition, Qari Muhammad Shafiq secured first place, Abdul Qadeer came in second, and Muhammad Tayyib took third position.
In the Na'at recitation competition, Abdul Hadi got first position, Muhammad Qureshi was second, and Ghaniya Mehak earned third place.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel said that these competitions were held in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH) to encourage students from educational institutions and madrasas and to highlight more talent.
Qari Khalil Ahmed also spoke about the significance of the Prophet Muhammad' s (PBUH) life and emphasized that the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is highly significant as it marks the birth of the Prophet(PBUH), who illuminated the world and dispelled the darkness of ignorance.
At the end of the conference, shields, gifts, and certificates were distributed to students who demonstrated outstanding performance, acknowledging their skills and talents.
APP/slm
