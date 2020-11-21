Rehmat week contests: CM distributes prizes among winners

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave away commendatory certificates and cash prizes to the winners of Naat, debate and quiz competitions, held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Saturday in connection with the Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week celebrations.

A student, Amna Aslam, was declared the winner in the Naat competition, while Muhammad Saad stood winner of the debate competition.

CM Usman Bazdar said that participation in Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week was an honour for all. Selfless and unconditional love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was faith of every Muslim.

The chief minister announced observing Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Aalmeen week every year and setting up Rehmatul-lil-Alameen chair in every public sector university at divisional level.

He said that Rehmatul-lil-Alameen chair will provide opportunities to researchers to conduct research on the teachings and Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and highlight the new aspects of his way of life.

He said that Rs250 million had been allocated for awarding the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen scholarship to girl students.

Similarly, Rs250 million had been allocated for providing educational assistance to deserving girl students.

He said that celebrations of Shan-e-Rehmatul Alameen week was started with a walk besides holding All Pakistan Multilingual Mushaira in which famous poets of urdu and other regional languages recited Naat in the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

A Mehfil-e-Samaa was also organised in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week. Buildings were illuminated. Recitation from Quran, Naat, quiz and debate competitions were arranged in different cities of the province where thousands of students of schools, college and university level participated.

Usman Buzdar congratulated the winning students.

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas told the ceremony the Holy Prophet (PBUH) introduced an exemplary socioeconomic-political system. He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) taught human beings about the golden principles of love, peace, affection, equality, justice and respect for humanity.

He said the teachings of Prophet PBUH present solution to all problems.

The ceremony was also attended by the secretary schools education, provincial minister for industries Mian Aslam, SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Education and a large number of people.