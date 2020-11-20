UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehmat Week: Peace Rallies Held In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Rehmat week: peace rallies held in Sialkot

SIALKOT, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :On the request of the district administration and the Peace Committee Sialkot, 'Shan-e-Risalat Peace Rallies' were held from mosques and Imambargahs in all four tehsils of the district on Friday.

The district administration had declared Nov 20 as the 'Peace Day', and rallies were led by scholars and ulema.

Vice Chairman District Core Management Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema said that peace rallies were held outside all mosques and imambargahs in connection with the peace day observance.

Addressing the participants in the peace day rallies, he said that islam gives the message of peace, love, affection, tolerance, respect, brotherhood and patience, as it presents the humanity a complete code of life.

The rallies were attended by Ayub Opal, Maulana Wasim Sajjad, Allama Naseem Abbas and other religious scholars and people from all segments of society. The participants were holding placards and flags in their hands.

app/ir

Related Topics

Sialkot All From Love

Recent Stories

Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

36 minutes ago

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

1 hour ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

1 hour ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

1 hour ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

1 hour ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.