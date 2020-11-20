Rehmat week: peace rallies held in Sialkot

SIALKOT, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :On the request of the district administration and the Peace Committee Sialkot, 'Shan-e-Risalat Peace Rallies' were held from mosques and Imambargahs in all four tehsils of the district on Friday.

The district administration had declared Nov 20 as the 'Peace Day', and rallies were led by scholars and ulema.

Vice Chairman District Core Management Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema said that peace rallies were held outside all mosques and imambargahs in connection with the peace day observance.

Addressing the participants in the peace day rallies, he said that islam gives the message of peace, love, affection, tolerance, respect, brotherhood and patience, as it presents the humanity a complete code of life.

The rallies were attended by Ayub Opal, Maulana Wasim Sajjad, Allama Naseem Abbas and other religious scholars and people from all segments of society. The participants were holding placards and flags in their hands.

