Rehmatul Lil Alameen authority aims to teach new generation about Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH): Noorul Haq Qadri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Allama Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted "Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority aiming to impart upcoming generation about the life of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

He was addressing the eve of Rehmatul Lil Alameen (SAWW) Conference organized by Tanzeem Ahle-e-Sunat-wa-Jamat in tehsil Mula Gori at district Khyber.

Federal Minister Norul Haq Qadri said that the preaching of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is a source of salvation for marked in the world and hereafter.

He said Pakistan and islam would survive forever. He called upon the youth to follow the golden principles of Islam and preach its lessons of peace, brotherhood and tolerance. He also stressed upon media to convey the real message of Islam to the world.

Later on, the minister also distributed shields and prizes among the position holders of the Qiraat competition.