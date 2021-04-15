Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) Scholarship programme is gift for nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Scholarship programme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan is a gift for the nation.

She said this while addressing a press conference here on Thursday. She said that a budget of Rs 27.93 billion had been approved for the programme.

Dr Firdous said that the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Scholarship programme was also being implemented at the provincial level and the total budget approved for this program was Rs1 billion on annual basis.

She said that the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Scholarship programme would also be introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Special Assistant said, "islam is a peace-loving religion which doesn't allow violence." The government was committed to promote tolerance and inter-faith harmony as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added.

Regarding coronavirus vaccine, she said that till now more than 136,000 health care workers had received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine whereas more than 83,000 health care workers had received the second dose across the province.

Dr Firdous said that so far, more than 390,000 elderly people had been vaccinated with the first dose of coronavirus vaccine whereas more than 90,000 elderly people received the second dose across the province.

She said that 27,323 elderly people had been vaccinated against coronavirus on the first of Ramadan in both shifts across the province, adding that 15,130 vaccinated during the morning shift and 12,193 during the night shift.

The SACM said the vaccination process of elderly people above 60 years of age was in full swing across Punjab. The single-dose vaccine was being administered to people above 70 years of age whereas sick elderly people above the age of 60 were also being vaccinated at home.

Dr Firdous Ashiq said that steps were being taken to check the spread of coronavirus and the capacity of government hospitals to deal with the corona situation was continuously improving.

She urged the people to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus and wear face masks. The registration process was currently underway for the vaccination of people between the age of 50 and 60 years. A target had been set to vaccinate more than 20,000 citizens daily, she said.

Dr Firdous said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed to set up separate stalls for distribution of sugar in Ramadan bazaars and had taken notice on the violation of corona SOPs.

She said that a special cell had been established to review complaints in Ramadan bazaars.