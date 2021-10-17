UrduPoint.com

Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week Being Observed With Full Zeal, Says Nadeem Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week being observed with full zeal, says Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Sunday that 'Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week' was being observed with full zeal on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lill-Alameen week at Haji camp.

Allah gave Prophet Muhammad Peace be upon Him (PBUH) the title of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, who brought together the whole humanity, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said.

He urged the school children to study the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) thoroughly and enlightened their lives by following the path which Hazrat Muhammad PBUH told us.

Mr Qureshi further said that the students should also study about Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal who were true followers of the Holy Prophet PBUH.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Sunday

Recent Stories

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

3 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: G ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: Germany Commissioner General

18 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.