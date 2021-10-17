Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week being observed with full zeal, says Nadeem Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Sunday that 'Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week' was being observed with full zeal on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lill-Alameen week at Haji camp.

Allah gave Prophet Muhammad Peace be upon Him (PBUH) the title of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, who brought together the whole humanity, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said.

He urged the school children to study the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) thoroughly and enlightened their lives by following the path which Hazrat Muhammad PBUH told us.

Mr Qureshi further said that the students should also study about Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal who were true followers of the Holy Prophet PBUH.