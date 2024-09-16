Rehmatul Lil Alamin & Khatamun Nabbiyyin Conference Held At Nawabsh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A conference titled "Rehmatul Lil Alamin and Khatamun Nabiyyin" was organized by Jamaat-e-Islami Nawabshah on the occasion of Rabi' al-Awwal.
Deputy General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh and education expert Brother Mujahid Baloch addressed the conference, saying that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent by Allah as a mercy to all worlds and the last prophet. He was not only a blessing for all worlds but also the sole guide for humanity. No prophet will come after him. He is the one who will provide salvation in this world and the hereafter. Therefore, those who want to succeed in this world and the hereafter must follow the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and adopt his system.
Jamaat-e-Islami is striving for the establishment of this system.
District Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Benazirabad, Sarwar Ahmed Qureshi, said in his address that the message of Rabi' al-awwal is to follow the path of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The true love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) demands that we strive to establish the system he brought. This should be the purpose of every believer's life.
Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Nawabshah, Professor Ejaz Alam, said that the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a guiding light for us, and without following it, we cannot achieve the true purpose of life. The conference was attended by a large number of citizens, including doctors, engineers, traders, and teachers. APP/rzq/mwq
