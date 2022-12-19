(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Rehmatullil Alameen Dastarkhawan set up a free medical camp at Kolkata house here on Monday.

Orthopedic specialist from Children's hospital Faisalabad Dr Saad examined the patients and gave free Medicines as well.

Rehamatullil-Alameen Dastarkhawan was a totally self-help-based Dastarkhawan and provides lunch to poor and deserving people on daily basis at three points of the city including Rehman Plaza, 49 Tail, and Satellite Town area.

Managers of the system said that they were striving hard to serve the neediest free of cost by giving them lunch, they said, adding that they had set up a free medical camp for the poor.

Rehamatullil-Alameen was a free of cost Dastarkhawan that works under self-help and publicdonations.