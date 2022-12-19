UrduPoint.com

Rehmatullil-Alameen Dastarkhawan Set Up A Free Medical Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Rehmatullil-Alameen Dastarkhawan set up a free medical camp

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Rehmatullil Alameen Dastarkhawan set up a free medical camp at Kolkata house here on Monday.

Orthopedic specialist from Children's hospital Faisalabad Dr Saad examined the patients and gave free Medicines as well.

Rehamatullil-Alameen Dastarkhawan was a totally self-help-based Dastarkhawan and provides lunch to poor and deserving people on daily basis at three points of the city including Rehman Plaza, 49 Tail, and Satellite Town area.

Managers of the system said that they were striving hard to serve the neediest free of cost by giving them lunch, they said, adding that they had set up a free medical camp for the poor.

Rehamatullil-Alameen was a free of cost Dastarkhawan that works under self-help and publicdonations.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Poor Kolkata From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

37 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

2 hours ago
 PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.