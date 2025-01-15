Open Menu

Rehri Bazaar To Be Launched In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman instructed the local municipal authority to establish a 'Rehri Bazaar' (cart market) at T-Chowk, aiming to uplift local traders and provide improved facilities for the public.

During a meeting held on Wednesday with municipal officials, the DC stressed expediting the project's initiation.

A comprehensive discussion was conducted on launching the initiative within a minimal timeframe. The proposed bazaar would include designated parking areas for vehicles and motorbikes to ensure convenience for visitors.

Municipal committee officials briefed the deputy commissioner on the available funds and resources required to commence the project.

In response, she directed the preparation and submission of a complete feasibility report, including all necessary documents, to facilitate a swift start.

DC Salma Suleman highlighted that the project aligns with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab to support traders from lower-income backgrounds.

The meeting was attended by the ADCG, Deputy Director of Development, Chief Officer of the District Council, and other officials from the municipal committee.

